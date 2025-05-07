This man went clubbing with his wife then a well-endowed LADY did this to him - ‘Men will relate’ (VIDEO)







Wednesday, May 7, 2025 - A viral video of a curvy woman shaking her nyash beside a couple at what appears to be a club has sparked laughter online, highlighting the awkward moments couples face while partying together.

The bold lady confidently flaunts her body, drawing cheers from onlookers.

Meanwhile, the man seated with his partner awkwardly avoids looking, clearly trying to stay out of trouble.

At one point, when he glances at the big screen to catch the action, his girlfriend quickly covers his eyes.

The hilarious clip captures the comic tension and silent struggles men endure during night-outs with their partners.

This man went clubbing with his wife then a well-endowed LADY did this to him - ‘Men will relate’ pic.twitter.com/hMO3vzVxn5 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 7, 2025

