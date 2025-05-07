“Na hii urembo yote’ - Netizens react as a Slay Queen working in cahoots with phone snatchers in Nairobi CBD is nearly lynched (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, May 7, 2025 - Netizens are in shock after a well-dressed slay queen was nearly lynched in Nairobi CBD for allegedly working with phone snatchers.

She reportedly targeted unsuspecting women, snatching phones and handing them to male accomplices who vanished into the crowd.

Her beauty had masked her criminal ways, until angry wananchi caught her red-handed and unleashed a brutal beating before police arrived just in time.

Many online expressed disbelief that someone so attractive could be involved in petty crime.

See the photos and reactions below.