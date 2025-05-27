This LADY passed out in a city club after over-indulging in alcohol and had to be carried out – Pombe Sio Supu (VIDEO)







Tuesday, May 27, 2025 - A viral video of a young lady being carried out of a nightclub after allegedly overindulging in alcohol has sparked mixed reactions online.

In the clip, two men are seen carrying the unconscious lady as amused revelers look on.

Many netizens speculated that she may have tried a stronger drink for the first time, resulting in her passing out.

The incident has reignited discussions around responsible drinking, with some users referencing the popular Kenyan saying, “Pombe sio supu” - a reminder that alcohol is not to be taken lightly.

Others expressed concern over her safety and the culture of excessive partying.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST