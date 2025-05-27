LADY shares VIDEO showing how her female roommate ‘manipulates’ her boyfriend - Fear Women!







Tuesday, May 27, 2025 – A trending video has ignited online conversations about emotional manipulation, particularly in romantic relationships.

The clip features a slay queen on a phone call with her boyfriend, seemingly in tears.

From the conversation, the boyfriend had sent her money - a gesture many would consider thoughtful.

However, instead of expressing gratitude, the woman tearfully tells him she’s uncomfortable receiving money, claiming it makes her feel “selfish” and that she’s “not about money.”

Her tone and emotional display suggest she’s deeply conflicted.

But moments after ending the call, her demeanor shifts dramatically - she bursts into laughter, revealing that the entire conversation was an act.

The video has drawn mixed reactions online, with many warning against taking emotional displays at face value. Some netizens cautioned that such manipulation, especially using tears, can be a powerful tool used to control or guilt-trip partners.

Watch the video below.

