LADY shares VIDEO showing how her female roommate ‘manipulates’ her boyfriend - Fear Women!

Tuesday, May 27, 2025 – A trending video has ignited online conversations about emotional manipulation, particularly in romantic relationships.
The clip features a slay queen on a phone call with her
boyfriend, seemingly in tears.
From the conversation, the boyfriend had sent her money - a
gesture many would consider thoughtful.
However, instead of expressing gratitude, the woman
tearfully tells him she’s uncomfortable receiving money, claiming it makes her
feel “selfish” and that she’s “not about money.”
Her tone and emotional display suggest she’s deeply
conflicted.
But moments after ending the call, her demeanor shifts
dramatically - she bursts into laughter, revealing that the entire conversation
was an act.
The video has drawn mixed reactions online, with many
warning against taking emotional displays at face value. Some netizens
cautioned that such manipulation, especially using tears, can be a powerful
tool used to control or guilt-trip partners.
Watch the video below.
See evil spirit. pic.twitter.com/hRkm0zwleV— ELVIS SIMONS (@_elvis_simons) May 27, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments