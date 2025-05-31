This conversation between a Gen Z LADY and her millennial boyfriend has sparked reactions - ‘You complain too much’ (SCREENSHOT)







Saturday, May 31, 2025 - Dating across generations often comes with its own set of challenges, especially when it comes to differing priorities and communication styles.

A leaked conversation between a Gen Z woman and her millennial boyfriend highlights this tension.

The young woman expresses frustration over her boyfriend’s delayed replies to her messages.

In response, he explains that he already did the “chasing” to win her over, and now that they’re in a relationship, she should be the one chasing him - while he focuses on making money.

The exchange reflects the disconnect brought about by the obvious generational gap.

See the screenshot below.