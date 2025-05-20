SUSAN WANGECHI disappears mysteriously after leaving home for Eastleigh to buy stock for her boutique business - Family appeals for help







Tuesday, May 20, 2025 - A family is in anguish after their daughter, Susan Wangechi Karingi, went missing under mysterious circumstances.

Her unexplained disappearance has triggered an ongoing search and growing concern among friends and family.

According to family members, Susan left her home in Pipeline Estate headed for Eastleigh on the day of her disappearance, with the intention of purchasing clothes for her boutique business.

Unfortunately, she never returned.

CCTV footage obtained from Eastleigh confirms that Susan arrived at her destination and was seen shopping for clothes.

However, contact with her was abruptly lost, and her phone signal was last traced to the vicinity of Eastleigh Social Hall at exactly 2:29 PM.

Her family has since filed a missing person report with local authorities and is working closely with police to locate her.

Despite their efforts, no solid leads have emerged, and her whereabouts remain unknown.

The Kenyan DAILY POST