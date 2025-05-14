STEVO SIMPLE BOY’s ex-girlfriend, PRITTY VISHY, stuns in new PHOTOs after using Ozempic to lose weight







Wednesday, May 14, 2025 - Kenyan content creator and influencer, Pritty Vishy, has captivated her followers with her impressive transformation, following a massive weight loss.

Pritty embarked on a weight loss journey in October 2024, motivated by years of online criticism and body-shaming.

At the time, she weighed 112 kgs and decided to take control of her health.

She began using Ozempic, a medication originally developed to treat type 2 diabetes, which has gained popularity for its weight loss benefits.

Vishy combined weekly Ozempic injections with consistent gym sessions and exercise routines, which she documented on social media.

The results are visible, with her belly fat noticeably reduced and her overall physique looking more toned.

See her latest photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST