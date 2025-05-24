Slay Queen Senator KAREN NYAMU opens up about her ‘Ben 10’ after dumping SAMIDOH - ‘I have a partner now’







Saturday, May 24, 2025 - Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu has opened up about her current relationship after parting ways with Mugithi singer and baby daddy, Samidoh.

In a candid chat on Kogi’s Corner, the mother of three revealed she's found happiness with a partner who values discretion just as much as she does.

“If I don’t have someone, then who does?” Nyamu said with a chuckle.

“I have a partner now, but the public doesn’t know him - and that’s exactly how we like it.”

This change in approach stands in stark contrast to her previous, headline-grabbing romance with Mugithi star, Samidoh Muchoki.

Their relationship played out in full view of the public, complete with online drama and heated family tensions.

At one point, Nyamu’s visit to Samidoh’s Nyandarua farm fueled speculation she was set to become his second wife.

However, Samidoh’s wife, Edday Nderitu, rejected the idea of a polygamous marriage, despite Samidoh having two children with Nyamu, and later relocated to the U.S. with their kids.

“Some lessons come the hard way,” Nyamu reflected.

“Now I know what truly matters in a relationship, and what should remain just between two people.”

While Nyamu has intentionally kept her new lover under wraps, online sleuths believe he is Barrister Agumba - a younger man popularly known as ‘Ben 10’.

Agumba is an aspiring politician who has declared his bid for Kilimani Ward MCA in 2027.

The Kenyan DAILY POST