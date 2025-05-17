‘RUTO is not as sharp as Kenyans think,’ - GACHAGUA deconstructs RUTO and explains why he will not be re-elected in 2027 (VIDEO)







Saturday, May 17, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has intensified his criticism of President William Ruto, questioning his intelligence and leadership.

Speaking on the Obinna Show, Gachagua claimed Ruto is “not as sharp as Kenyans think.”

When host Obinna challenged him, pointing out Ruto’s 2022 victory against the powerful state machinery, Gachagua responded sarcastically, asking how a “sharp” leader could preside over a broken healthcare system, a failing education sector, and rising cases of abductions and extra-judicial killings.

Gachagua further alleged that Ruto’s win was not due to brilliance but rather deceit.

“He didn’t win because he was sharp; Kenyans simply believed his lies during the campaigns,” he said.

Watch the video below.

‘RUTO is not as sharp as Kenyans think,’ - GACHAGUA deconstructs RUTO and explains why he will not be re-elected in 2027 pic.twitter.com/oKJU1wz7Gp — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 17, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST