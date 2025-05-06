Meet RACKEL, the desperate corporate lady who has shocked netizens for sending a man upto Ksh 250,000 while begging for marriage







Tuesday, May 6, 2025 - A 26-year-old Kenyan lady identified only as Rackel, a seemingly successful corporate professional working in Doha as an Accountant, has caused a buzz on social media for spoiling a man with money, in an apparent bid to win his love and eventually secure marriage.

The man shared Mpesa messages showing the amount of money he received from Rackel.

At one time, she sent to him a whooping Ksh 250,000.

The leaked chats show Rackel pleading with the man to give their relationship a chance, promising financial support, emotional stability, and even helping him start a business.

Social media has exploded with mixed reactions.

Some have labeled her actions as “desperate” and a “wake-up call” to women not to lower their standards or chase after emotionally unavailable men.

Others have expressed sympathy, pointing to the intense societal pressure on women to be married by a certain age.

The Kenyan DAILY POST