LADY narrates heartbreaking story how a man he met on a dating App ghosted her after first face to face date!





Friday, May 9, 2025 - If you thought you’d heard it all when it comes to dating disasters, brace yourself.





This lady’s heartbreak story is trending on social media for all the wrong reasons.





The lady narrated how after months of texting, calling, and video chats with a guy she met online, everything seemed to be heading toward a real relationship.





Their chemistry was undeniable. Their connection was instant.





They talked daily, made future plans, and shared their lives like people genuinely falling for each other.





Eventually, they agreed to meet in person.





The date went perfectly.





“I felt like I had finally met my person,” she shared.





But the high was short-lived.





The moment he boarded the bus home, he vanished.





No texts. No calls. Radio silence.





When she finally got through to him the next day, she felt the energy had shifted — and she was right.





When she asked him whether she said something during the date that turned him off, his response left her stunned.





“You’re light-skinned, and that scares me.”





He explained that someone he once knew developed skin cancer from bleaching, and now he’s paranoid that dating a light-skinned woman means future medical bills.











See her posts below.