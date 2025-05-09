A beautiful PCEA church MUMAMA leaves young men’s blood boiling - Trending VIDEO



Friday, May 9, 2025 - A trending video featuring a PCEA (Presbyterian Church of East Africa) church mumama has gone viral, igniting a wave of reactions among young men.





In the video, the elegantly dressed woman is seen dancing joyfully to a gospel tune.





Her figure-hugging dress, confident moves, and radiant smile caught the attention of social media users.





Despite her mature age, young men have been openly thirsting over the mumama, flooding social media platforms with flirtatious comments and memes.





Several young men requested her contacts, with phrases like “age is just a number” and “I’m ready for salvation” trending beneath the video.





A beautiful PCEA church MUMAMA leaves young men’s blood boiling pic.twitter.com/Biemmadsl2 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 9, 2025

Watch the video and reactions.