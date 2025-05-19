KIONI warns RUTO will be re-elected in 2027 if GACHAGUA vies for the Presidency, urges him to support MATIANG’I’s presidential bid







Monday, May 19, 2025 - Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni has dismissed former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s 2027 presidential ambitions, warning that his bid could inadvertently boost President William Ruto’s chances of securing a second term.

Speaking at a press briefing, Kioni argued that Gachagua’s entry into the race would split the opposition vote and play directly into the hands of the incumbent.

“Gachagua’s presidential candidacy would hand Ruto a direct ticket back to State House,” said Kioni.

“That is why I am calling on him to abandon his ambitions and instead rally behind former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, who has a better chance of uniting the opposition.”

Kioni’s remarks come just days after Gachagua unveiled a new political party, the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP).

Speaking at the party's headquarters in Lavington, Nairobi, on Thursday, May 15th, Gachagua said he had spent the past six months consulting with Kenyans at his rural home to shape the vision of the new outfit.

“Kenyans have boldly told us they want a solution to the problems facing them.”

“They have asked us to form a party that will deliver a Government by the people, for the people,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST