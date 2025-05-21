Kenyan Government responds to U.S Senator who criticized RUTO’s recent remarks in China - ‘We have a right to choose our friends’







Wednesday, May 21, 2025 - The Kenyan Government has formally responded to U.S Senator Jim Risch, who criticised President William Ruto’s recent remarks during his state visit to China.

The move follows concerns raised by Risch, who warned that Kenya’s strengthening ties with Beijing, especially Ruto’s comment that Kenya and China are “co-architects of a new world order”, could strain future relations with the United States.

In response, Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi clarified that Kenya remains a sovereign nation with the right to form independent foreign relations.

Speaking during a Citizen TV interview on Tuesday, May 20th, Mudavadi noted that Ruto’s comments were taken out of context.

“I have written a formal letter to Senator Risch to explain Kenya’s position and help him appreciate the context in which the statement was made,” Mudavadi said.

He emphasized that Kenya will continue to pursue strategic partnerships with all nations based on mutual respect and national interest.

“No matter our size, we must always safeguard our sovereignty and the right to choose our friends,” Mudavadi added.

Speaking during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on East Africa and the Horn of Africa on Tuesday, May 13th, Senator Risch warned that Kenya’s growing alignment with China may signal a shift in global allegiances.

“Just last month, President Ruto declared that Kenya, a major non-NATO ally, and China are co-architects of a new world order.”

“That’s not just alignment to China; it’s allegiance,” the statement read in part.

“I submit for the record the text of that speech. Relying on leaders who embrace Beijing so openly is an error. It’s time to reassess our relationship with Kenya and others who forge tight bonds with China," the statement continued.

While acknowledging the Senator’s concerns, Mudavadi reiterated that Kenya would not be swayed by external pressure and would continue to engage both China and the U.S. in a balanced, interest-driven foreign policy.

