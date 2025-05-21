Kenyan Government responds to U.S Senator who criticized RUTO’s recent remarks in China - ‘We have a right to choose our friends’

Wednesday, May 21, 2025 - The Kenyan Government has formally responded to U.S Senator Jim Risch, who criticised President William Ruto’s recent remarks during his state visit to China.
The move follows concerns raised by Risch, who warned that
Kenya’s strengthening ties with Beijing, especially Ruto’s comment that Kenya
and China are “co-architects of a new world order”, could strain future
relations with the United States.
In response, Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia
Mudavadi clarified that Kenya remains a sovereign nation with the right to form
independent foreign relations.
Speaking during a Citizen TV interview on Tuesday, May 20th,
Mudavadi noted that Ruto’s comments were taken out of context.
“I have written a formal letter to Senator Risch to explain
Kenya’s position and help him appreciate the context in which the statement was
made,” Mudavadi said.
He emphasized that Kenya will continue to pursue strategic
partnerships with all nations based on mutual respect and national interest.
“No matter our size, we must always safeguard our
sovereignty and the right to choose our friends,” Mudavadi added.
Speaking during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing
on East Africa and the Horn of Africa on Tuesday, May 13th, Senator
Risch warned that Kenya’s growing alignment with China may signal a shift in
global allegiances.
“Just last month, President Ruto declared that Kenya, a
major non-NATO ally, and China are co-architects of a new world order.”
“That’s not just alignment to China; it’s allegiance,” the
statement read in part.
“I submit for the record the text of that speech. Relying on
leaders who embrace Beijing so openly is an error. It’s time to reassess our
relationship with Kenya and others who forge tight bonds with China," the
statement continued.
While acknowledging the Senator’s concerns, Mudavadi
reiterated that Kenya would not be swayed by external pressure and would
continue to engage both China and the U.S. in a balanced, interest-driven
foreign policy.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments