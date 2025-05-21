Education CS OGAMBA warns rogue School Heads over illegal levies as Government releases Ksh 22 billion capitation for learners -‘We will deal with you firmly’







Wednesday, May 21, 2025 - Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba has warned school heads against imposing unauthorised levies on parents, stressing the Government's commitment to free basic education.

Speaking following the disbursement of Ksh22 billion for second-term capitation to all public basic education institutions, the CS said the Ministry will take firm action against any school found charging illegal fees.

Breaking down the allocation, Ogamba stated that Ksh1.3 billion will go to free primary education, Ksh18.9 billion to free day junior secondary education, Ksh118 million to support learners with disabilities, and Ksh11 billion to free day secondary education.

He urged school administrators to manage the funds prudently and warned against misappropriation.

“School heads must ensure these public resources are used solely for the benefit of learners.”

“Any misuse or imposition of unauthorised levies will be met with firm action.”

The CS affirmed the Government’s continued commitment to the constitutional requirement of free basic education, adding that the timely release of capitation is meant to ensure smooth school operations.

This comes two weeks after school heads threatened to send students home, citing delays in funding that had left many institutions struggling with debts and disrupted learning programs.