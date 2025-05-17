Is this how CS KABOGO is handling the ICT docket? Gen Zs are ungovernable (VIDEO)







Saturday, May 17, 2025 - ICT Cabinet Secretary William Kabogo is facing growing criticism, particularly from Gen Z Kenyans, who question his qualifications to lead the country’s digital transformation.

The backlash intensified after he threatened to shut down platforms like TikTok and Twitter, accusing youth of misusing them to attack the Government.

His remarks have been widely seen as out of touch with the realities of digital discourse.

Critics point to his apparent lack of ICT expertise, and social media users have responded with mockery, sharing content that highlights his struggle to understand basic tech concepts.

Watch the hilarious video below.

Is this how CS KABOGO is handling the ICT docket? Gen Zs are ungovernable pic.twitter.com/JWCcbgpGKc — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 17, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST