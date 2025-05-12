Is the flashy UPPERCUT matatu that flipped and burst into flames in Nyeri ‘cursed’? See what was happening even before it hit the road!







Monday, May 12, 2025 - The flashy Nairobi matatu dubbed Uppercut, which flipped and burst into flames in Nyeri during its maiden trip, appears to have been trailed by a string of strange mishaps even before it hit the road.

According to a popular car enthusiast on X (formerly Twitter), the vehicle has been dogged by eerie incidents since it left the Isuzu dealership for modifications - graffiti, audio systems, and bodywork.

While undergoing customization at a local garage, a fire suddenly broke out, damaging the matatu and spreading to the neighboring Bustani Hotel.

This delayed its launch as it required extensive repairs.

Once road-ready, Uppercut was captured swerving dangerously along Thika Road, hours before its ill-fated journey to Nyeri. During the trip, the matatu lost control, flipped over, and caught fire.

Oddly, the ambulance dispatched to rescue the injured was also involved in an accident, forcing another ambulance to step in.

The series of events has left netizens baffled, with many questioning whether it’s all just coincidence - or something more.

The Kenyan DAILY POST