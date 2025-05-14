Former Senator MILLICENT OMANGA proudly flaunts her ‘potbelly’ and slams trolls - ‘I call it premium insulation’ (See PHOTO and reactions)



Wednesday, May 14, 2025 - Former nominated Senator Millicent Omanga has hit back at critics body-shaming her over her potbelly.

Taking to Facebook, the outspoken politician and close ally of President Ruto shared a photo flaunting her curves, confidently captioned:

“Call it a potbelly - I call it premium insulation.”

Omanga is clearly unfazed and is proudly owning her narrative, embracing her body and silencing the negativity with bold confidence.







The Kenyan DAILY POST

Go and Subscribe to our YouTube Channel and get the best videos around the country, go HERE>>> 


Tags

Post a Comment

0 Comments