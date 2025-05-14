Former Senator MILLICENT OMANGA proudly flaunts her ‘potbelly’ and slams trolls - ‘I call it premium insulation’ (See PHOTO and reactions)







Wednesday, May 14, 2025 - Former nominated Senator Millicent Omanga has hit back at critics body-shaming her over her potbelly.

Taking to Facebook, the outspoken politician and close ally of President Ruto shared a photo flaunting her curves, confidently captioned:

“Call it a potbelly - I call it premium insulation.”

Omanga is clearly unfazed and is proudly owning her narrative, embracing her body and silencing the negativity with bold confidence.

