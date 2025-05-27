Beautiful KIKUYU single mother shares PHOTO from her 3rd wedding - Says she’s still hopeful for love and marriage again







Tuesday, May 27, 2025 - A stunning Kikuyu single mother has sparked conversation online after sharing a throwback photo from her third wedding, accompanied by a candid caption expressing her continued hope for true love and yet another chance at marriage.

The woman, identified as Sue Beth, posted the image on her Facebook page, elegantly dressed in a white gown, beaming with joy on her wedding day.

‘’This was my 3rd wedding. Na bado ntatry ingine tena,” she captioned the photo and told her fans to join her live stream to understand why she left her troubled marriage and still hopes to find love again.

Her post quickly gained traction, with thousands of likes, shares, and mixed reactions in the comments section.

Some praised her courage, confidence, and optimism in the face of emotional setbacks, while others criticized her multiple attempts at marriage.

See the post.

