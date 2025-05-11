A CS appointed after RUTO-RAILA deal buys Sh100 Million city property, raising eyebrows

Sunday, May 11, 2025 - A Cabinet Secretary (CS) in President William Ruto's administration has come under intense public scrutiny following reports that he has acquired a Sh100 million city property.
The CS, who is a close confidant of Raila Odinga, is one of
the most vocal defenders of the Government.
He secured a lucrative post in the Cabinet last year after
Ruto and Raila formed the broad-based Government.
An aide of the CS was overheard discussing the latest
development, revealing that his boss made a one-off payment for the property in
foreign currency.
The purchase has raised eyebrows, particularly among critics who question the rapid accumulation of wealth by public officials.
