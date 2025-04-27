Two young men aged, 18 and 19, found with an AK-47 rifle after police got a tip-off from the members of the public in Lokichogio (PHOTOs)



Sunday, April 27, 2025 - A swift response by Lokichogio Police officers to a tip-off from members of the public has led to the arrest of two young suspects, Lopua Ekuyen, 18 and Lokal Chara, 19, who were found in possession of an AK-47 rifle with an empty magazine.

The two are in custody, undergoing processing ahead of their court appearance.

Meanwhile, the recovered firearm and magazine are being held as exhibits.

See photos.


The Kenyan DAILY POST

Go and Subscribe to our YouTube Channel and get the best videos around the country, go HERE>>> 


Tags

Post a Comment

0 Comments