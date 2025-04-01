This simp spotted kneeling and begging his girlfriend not to break up with him has sparked reactions (VIDEO)







Tuesday, April 1, 2025 - A video of a young man desperately begging his girlfriend not to break up with him has stirred reactions on social media.

In the viral video, the lady remains unmoved despite the man’s emotional appeals, refusing to listen to him.

In a dramatic twist, the heartbroken man drops to his knees, clinging to her dress like a child pleading with his mother.

But his desperate attempts seem futile - the woman appears resolute in her decision.

The video has elicited mixed reactions, with some netizens sympathizing with the young man’s pain while others mockingly label him the "simp of the year."

Love can be a beautiful thing, but when it turns sour, it can leave one feeling exposed, vulnerable, and, as in this case, at the mercy of the internet’s unforgiving humor.

Watch the video below.

Mapenzi yanatesa sana vijana 😂 pic.twitter.com/LixGl5bBFO — Venga (@capitanpapilon) March 31, 2025

