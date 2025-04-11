A sleepy Super Metro bus driver rams into a lorry along Thika Road - These Super Metro buses are moving coffins (VIDEO)







Friday, April 11, 2025 - A matatu belonging to the troubled Super Metro Sacco was involved in an accident along Thika Road on Thursday night.

Reports indicate that the ill-fated matatu was headed from Thika to Nairobi CBD when the accident occurred at around 11 pm.

The driver rammed into a lorry at Ruiru, sustaining serious leg injuries.

Two passengers who were seated in front were also injured and were rushed to a nearby hospital.

The driver had complained that he was feeling sleepy before the accident.

“He didn’t notice the truck ahead of him, which was moving but at a slower speed. As a result, he rammed into it from behind,” said one of the passengers.

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) had suspended Super Metro’s operating license on March 20th, citing non-compliance with safety regulations.

Further, NTSA demanded that over 200 buses from the Sacco be subjected to inspection and conduct a road safety sensitization program.

Watch the video of the accident scene.

A sleepy Super Metro bus driver rams into a lorry along Thika Road - These Super Metro buses are moving coffins pic.twitter.com/ncu4PbbUV5 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 11, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST