A sleepy Super Metro bus driver rams into a lorry along Thika Road - These Super Metro buses are moving coffins (VIDEO)

Friday, April 11, 2025 - A matatu belonging to the
troubled Super Metro Sacco was involved in an accident along Thika Road on
Thursday night.
Reports indicate that the ill-fated matatu was headed from
Thika to Nairobi CBD when the accident occurred at around 11 pm.
The driver rammed into a lorry at Ruiru, sustaining serious
leg injuries.
Two passengers who were seated in front were also
injured and were rushed to a nearby hospital.
The driver had complained that he was feeling sleepy before
the accident.
“He didn’t notice the truck ahead of him, which was moving
but at a slower speed. As a result, he rammed into it from behind,” said one of
the passengers.
The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) had
suspended Super Metro’s operating license on March 20th, citing
non-compliance with safety regulations.
Further, NTSA demanded that over 200 buses from the Sacco be
subjected to inspection and conduct a road safety sensitization program.
Watch the video of the accident scene.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
A sleepy Super Metro bus driver rams into a lorry along Thika Road - These Super Metro buses are moving coffins pic.twitter.com/ncu4PbbUV5— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 11, 2025
Go and Subscribe to our YouTube
Channel and get the best videos around the country, go HERE>>>
0 Comments