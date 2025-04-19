SHOCK!! A lady was drugged by a fellow passenger inside a Mash Poa bus while travelling from Nairobi to Mombasa and the unthinkable done to her







Saturday, April 19, 2025 - Concerns have been raised over the safety of passengers after a lady was drugged while aboard a Mash Poa bus.

The victim was en route to Mombasa from Nairobi when she was drugged by a fellow passenger and all her valuables stolen.

She woke up in the hospital without her innerwear, an indication that she had been abused.

The matter has been reported to the police, but the bus company's management claims they don’t have details of the passenger who was seated next to the victim.

The incident has caused fear among passengers who use the bus company while travelling for long distances.

The Kenyan DAILY POST