Reactions as Lamu Governor shares a ride with CS MURKOMEN and steps out to queue and greet him upon arrival (VIDEO)







Thursday, April 10, 2025 - A video has emerged showing the moment Lamu Governor Issa Timamy rode in the same vehicle with Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, and upon arrival, he alighted from the vehicle to queue and greet him.

Netizens slammed Murkomen for being drunk with power after being assigned the powerful security docket and also threw jabs at the Governor for simping.

Some wondered whether the Governor is looking for favours from Murkomen, forcing him to downgrade himself to that extent.

“These people grew old and foolish at the same time,” an X user commented on the video.

Watch the video and reactions.

Lamu Governor shares a ride with CS MURKOMEN and steps out to queue and greet him upon arrival pic.twitter.com/ZYSZA44bPv — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) April 10, 2025

