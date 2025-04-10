PHILIP MAINGA's close allies to be paid millions for consultancy and feasibility studies





Close allies of Kenya Railways Managing Director Philip Mainga are set to wreck millions of shillings from consultancy and feasibility studies for the upgrade of Nairobi city's rail network.

In the 'holy grail' of much fancied Kenya Railways coffers seats senior State House cartels and relatives of senior individuals who bagged the multi-million tenders deals that run into billions.

The corruption ridden state corporation is planning to rehabilitate and extend its aging 139-kilometre railway network within Nairobi, in a move likely to ease public transport in the city.

On the driving seat is Mr. Mainga who has for the last one month held high level meetings to clear off part of the payments in earnest amidst reports the upgrading may be pushed forward to next year.

Two companies linked to close associates of the long serving MD are set to be paid over Ksh 450 million in regard to the tendered consultancy and feasibility studies.

The project is supposed to push daily commuters on the network from the current 20,000 to 100,000.

KR seeks to expand the rail network from 35 to 53 stations with key transit hubs and supporting infrastructure to encourage public transport usage.

The feasibility study and preparation phase for KUMIP is expected to take 24 months from April 2025.

The state corporation is also set to begin preparation of the engineering requirement for design and building bidding documents for contracting for the entire commuter NCR network, access facilities to commuter stations, and related infrastructure facilities for selected stations along the Thika line.