Kenyan slay queen trolls Kisii men as she celebrates breaking up with her Kisii police husband - ‘Ningekua nimeparara’

Tuesday, April 22, 2025 - A Kenyan slay queen has sparked reactions on social media after openly celebrating her breakup with her Kisii husband who was a police officer after he allegedly cheated on her.
According to her, the heartbreak turned out to be a blessing
in disguise.
She cheekily remarked that had she stayed, she'd now be
stuck raising several children while living in the police housing units in
Makongeni.
Her bold statement triggered mixed reactions, with many
questioning why Kisii men seem to be constantly called out in matters of love
and relationships.
Is there truth behind the stereotype, or are Kisii men
simply victims of unfair generalizations?
See the post and reactions below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Go and Subscribe to our YouTube
Channel and get the best videos around the country, go HERE>>>
0 Comments