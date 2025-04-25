I can’t date a man earning less than Ksh 300,000 - Former Kenyan beauty queen says and opens on being dumped after paying rent for her jobless ex-boyfriend







Friday, April 25, 2025 - Former Kenyan beauty queen, Jennifer Waridi, has sent social media into a frenzy with her candid take on love and money.

The former Miss Tourism Lamu, who is now single and focused on chasing her dreams, has disclosed that she won’t date a man earning less than KSh 300,000.

And if he’s jobless? That’s a firm no.

In a recent interview, the ex-beauty queen didn’t hold back, revealing that she once dated an unemployed man - an experience that left her footing all the bills, including his rent.

Despite supporting him financially, the man later dumped her.

“I can’t date a jobless man. I tried that and learnt the hard way. I even paid his rent!”

“That’s a scam, and I believe women should not accept that,” she shared.

According to her, financial stability is non-negotiable in a potential boyfriend.

“I can only date a man who earns between KSh 300,000 and KSh 500,000.”

“The cost of living is high. He must be able to pay rent, spoil me with the baby girl treatment, and of course, we can still save,” she said.

“I want a man who is smarter than I am… confident enough to challenge me,” she added when asked to describe her ideal partner.

The Kenyan DAILY POST