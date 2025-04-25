A beautiful Nairobi slay queen brags after receiving Ksh 35,000 from a man on the first day they struck up a conversation and shares Mpesa message

Friday, April 25, 2025 - A city slay queen is over the moon after she received Ksh 35,000 from a man on the first day they struck up a conversation.
The rich simp sent her the money after she told him that she
was going out.
Mind you, they haven’t yet met face to face.
The beautiful lady, who displays a lavish lifestyle on
social media sponsored by men, shared the Mpesa message and sparked reactions
among X users.
See some of the reactions and her photos
The Kenyan DAILY POST
