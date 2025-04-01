Heartbreaking PHOTOs of the 6 family members who perished in a road accident along Naivasha - Mai Mahiu Road while returning home from a relative’s memorial service







Tuesday, April 1, 2025 - Six family members perished in an accident on Sunday night after the vehicle they were travelling in collided with a lorry along Naivasha-Mai Mahiu Road.

Francis Muturi, a renowned businessman, his three children and two brothers, died in the Sunday night accident while returning home from a relative’s memorial service.

Muturi was a well-known businessman in Limuru where he owned several businesses.

Their journey took a devastating turn when their vehicle collided head-on with an oncoming lorry near High Peak Schools.

The brothers-Francis Muturi, Peter Mwangi, and George Ngugi - died at the scene, while Muturi’s children, Fidelis Waithira, 14, Catherine Wanjiku, 12, and Victeric Kirubi, 8, along with the son of an employee, were declared dead on arrival at Naivasha Sub-County Hospital.

See photos of the deceased family members.





The Kenyan DAILY POST