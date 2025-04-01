Fireworks as GACHAGUA hits back at RUTO over Ksh 10 Billion demand - ‘Lying is a mental disorder’







Tuesday, April 1, 2025 - President William Ruto dropped a series of bombshell revelations during an exclusive interview at Sagana State Lodge, setting the stage for his five-day tour of Mt. Kenya.

On his fallout with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Ruto revealed that he had twice intervened to save Gachagua from impeachment, but his Deputy’s constant conflicts with MPs and State officials made his removal inevitable.

"I tried to save him. The first time MPs rejected him, I stood by him.”

“When they attempted to impeach him again, I defended him.”

“But was I elected to serve one person or the people of Kenya?" Ruto questioned.

Gachagua’s impeachment in October 2024 was historic - making him the first Deputy President in Kenya to be ousted from office.

Ruto also disclosed that during his 2022 running mate selection, Kithure Kindiki had actually won the backing of 27 MPs, while Gachagua only had five votes.

"I chose Gachagua because I was accused of surrounding myself with young leaders.”

“I felt that having someone of my age would help us gain trust in the region," he explained.

The President also confirmed rumours that Gachagua attempted to blackmail him after he allegedly demanded KSh 10 billion to solidify his Mt. Kenya support.

"He told me directly that unless I gave him the money, he would ensure I become a one-term President," Ruto alleged.

Gachagua, clearly unfazed, fired back on X, calling Ruto a “pathological liar.”

“I am now convinced more than ever before, that pathological lying is a mental disorder.”

“The greatest existential threat to our beloved country is outright lying to the people of Kenya without blinking and failure by a leader to put his team together to harmonise their lies.”

“I weep for my Country, Kenya,” he wrote on X.

