A PHOTO of RAILA’s bodyguard GEORGE ODUOR training with Israel’s Mossad agents spotted hanging on the wall in his palatial village home

Monday, April 7, 2025 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s bodyguard, George Oduor, had undergone extensive paramilitary and VIP protection training in South Africa, Israel, and America.
A photo of George training with Israel’s Mossad agents was
spotted hanging on the wall in his palatial mansion in Bondo.
George served Raila Odinga for over three decades before his
demise last week.
He was among Raila Odinga’s most trusted allies and was
known for his deep commitment to his job.
He always put his life on the line to protect his boss.
See the photo.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Go and Subscribe to our YouTube
Channel and get the best videos around the country, go HERE>>>
0 Comments