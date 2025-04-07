A PHOTO of RAILA’s bodyguard GEORGE ODUOR training with Israel’s Mossad agents spotted hanging on the wall in his palatial village home







Monday, April 7, 2025 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s bodyguard, George Oduor, had undergone extensive paramilitary and VIP protection training in South Africa, Israel, and America.

A photo of George training with Israel’s Mossad agents was spotted hanging on the wall in his palatial mansion in Bondo.

George served Raila Odinga for over three decades before his demise last week.

He was among Raila Odinga’s most trusted allies and was known for his deep commitment to his job.

He always put his life on the line to protect his boss.

See the photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST