VIDEO of angry youths defacing a billboard bearing the image of President RUTO in Mandera during protests - Is a revolution looming?







Wednesday, March 5, 2025 - Mandera residents staged protests on Tuesday due to prolonged power outages in the county and blocked the main roads, disrupting traffic and business in the area.

A group of angry youths defaced a billboard bearing the image of President William Ruto and other county leaders during the protests.

In the video, a young man, who was among the protesters, is seen defacing the banner bearing the image of President Ruto and other county leaders as other protesters erupt in joy.

The protesters also chanted slogans against the Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) and demanded its exit from the county.

Since the beginning of Ramadan, residents have faced severe challenges due to lack of electricity.

Many have been forced to cross into Bula Hawa in neighbouring Somalia to buy ice to cool their drinks.

However, the available supply from Bula Hawa is insufficient for the more than 200,000 people living in Mandera.

With Ramadan being a month of night prayers, residents have had to conduct prayers in darkness as mosques lack lighting.

The ongoing power crisis has been worsened by the extreme heat in Mandera, where residents rely on cooling systems such as fans and air conditioners, all of which remain non-functional due to the lack of electricity.

These difficulties have led residents to take to the streets, demanding immediate action not only from Kenya Power but also from their elected leaders, whom they are urging to put more pressure on the power company to resolve the crisis.

The power outages have persisted for five months, with residents repeatedly seeking answers from KPLC through their leaders.

The Mountain they were building in North Eastern,



Has been completely brought down.



Tell Aden Duale to come outside and beat his chest with the 3.5 Million votes he was talking about.



Oria nakataa mambo ya Kaongo. Oria nasema wao si wajinga!



They will not believe.… pic.twitter.com/59NlNKbp79 — I am Chege (@_James041) March 5, 2025

A banner draped over a billboard bearing images of President William Ruto and county leaders brought down by angry youths in Mandera. pic.twitter.com/WbjQT4tDAe — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) March 4, 2025

