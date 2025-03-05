“This boy eats like you'' – Kenyan LADY who claims Nigerian socialite CUBANA CHIEFPRIEST impregnated and dumped her tells him as she demands a DNA test







Wednesday, March 5, 2025 - A Kenyan woman claiming to have a child with flashy Nigerian socialite and businessman, Cubana Chiefpriest, isn’t backing down.

Taking to Instagram, she urged him to undergo a DNA test, insisting that her son "eats like him."

The woman identified as Hellen has been accusing Cubana Chief Priest of abandoning her after having his son, an allegation the businessman has repeatedly denied.

Speaking in a recent interview Chief Priest maintained that the child is not his and that he does not know who the Kenyan woman is.

“It can't be my child. I don't know her. I have never met her.

“Children are gifts from God regardless of how they come, and I have more than enough to take care of my children as many as possible that will come my way.

“I have a beautiful marriage. This is the best thing that has ever happened to me and if you watch the whole attack, it is on the marriage.” he said

