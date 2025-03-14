Veteran Radio Presenter FRED OBACHI MACHOKA blasts Senator KAREN NYAMU over her advice to ‘well-behaved’ women







Friday, March 14, 2025 - Veteran radio presenter Fred Obachi Machoka has called out nominated Senator Karen Nyamu over her International Women’s Day message.

Nyamu, known for her bold statements, quoted historian Laurel Thatcher Ulrich, stating that “Well-behaved women don’t make history.”

In her post, she encouraged women to embrace their choices, recognize their strength, and celebrate the progress they’ve made in different fields.

She urged them to be fearless in making decisions and prioritize themselves.

However, Machoka was not impressed.

He took to the comments to challenge Nyamu’s perspective, asserting that many well-behaved women have indeed made history.

He dismissed the idea that bad behavior should be justified under the guise of empowerment.

“Many well-behaved women have made history, and you know it. Stop looking for excuses in support of bad behavior! If you want to behave badly, go right ahead - you don’t need an excuse,” he wrote.

Nyamu, a mother of three, quickly defended her post, explaining that the quote should not be taken literally.

She clarified that its essence is about breaking societal norms that limit women rather than encouraging misconduct.

“Hehehe, if you take it literally, yes. The quote isn’t even mine originally, but I hope girls understand it’s about challenging restrictive societal rules.”

