University students are really suffering as RUTO splashes millions in Churches - This comrade’s post will break your heart! (PHOTO)

Saturday, March 22, 2025 - Kenyan university students are facing tough times due to delays in the disbursement of Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) funds, meant for their upkeep and academic expenses.
One affected student took to Facebook to share his
struggles, posting a photo of himself asleep on his hostel desk, appearing
exhausted and hungry.
He revealed that he considered calling home for financial
help but quickly banished the idea, knowing his family was in an even worse
situation.
This comes as President William Ruto continues to donate
millions to churches.
See the heartbreaking post below.
