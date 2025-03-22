University students are really suffering as RUTO splashes millions in Churches - This comrade’s post will break your heart! (PHOTO)







Saturday, March 22, 2025 - Kenyan university students are facing tough times due to delays in the disbursement of Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) funds, meant for their upkeep and academic expenses.

One affected student took to Facebook to share his struggles, posting a photo of himself asleep on his hostel desk, appearing exhausted and hungry.

He revealed that he considered calling home for financial help but quickly banished the idea, knowing his family was in an even worse situation.

This comes as President William Ruto continues to donate millions to churches.

See the heartbreaking post below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST