





Saturday, March 22, 2025 - A murder case in Ngurubani, Mwea, Kirinyaga County, has taken a troubling turn as concerns emerge over a possible cover-up, with authorities and business interests accused of suppressing critical details about the crime.

The killing, which allegedly took place last Thursday, involves a 24-year-old suspect who is now on the run.

He is said to be the son of a well-known businessman in the area.

The victim, a young woman believed to have been in a relationship with him, was discovered dumped in a septic tank by a housemaid cleaning the premises.

Despite the shocking nature of the crime, key details surrounding the location and those involved remain unclear, fueling speculation that efforts are being made to shield influential figures.

While police have confirmed ongoing investigations, questions have been raised about the deliberate concealment of both the suspect's and victim’s identities.

Reports indicate that even the business premises where the body was found are being kept out of official narratives, prompting fears that the case is being handled selectively.

Critics argue that this level of secrecy is unusual, given the brutality of the murder and the public interest it has generated.

The suspect’s father, who has since recorded a statement, acknowledged his son’s troubled past but distanced himself from the crime.

His willingness to cooperate with authorities has done little to quell suspicions, as some believe his influence may be affecting how the case is being reported.

Residents of Ngurubani, angered by what they see as attempts to suppress the truth, have demanded full disclosure from investigators.

Many see the incident as part of a disturbing pattern of femicide cases in the country, where perpetrators are either shielded or receive lenient treatment due to their connections.

With the suspect still at large, calls for his immediate arrest and an impartial investigation continue to grow.

The public remains skeptical about whether justice will be served, as authorities navigate a case that appears to have more at stake than just a search for the killer.

The Kenyan DAILY POST