Son of a prominent businessman in Mwea kills his girlfriend and dumps her body in a septic tank - Police blamed for cover-up after receiving bribes

Saturday, March 22, 2025 - A murder case in Ngurubani, Mwea, Kirinyaga County, has taken a troubling turn as concerns emerge over a possible cover-up, with authorities and business interests accused of suppressing critical details about the crime.
The killing, which allegedly took place last Thursday,
involves a 24-year-old suspect who is now on the run.
He is said to be the son of a well-known businessman in the
area.
The victim, a young woman believed to have been in a
relationship with him, was discovered dumped in a septic tank by a housemaid
cleaning the premises.
Despite the shocking nature of the crime, key details
surrounding the location and those involved remain unclear, fueling speculation
that efforts are being made to shield influential figures.
While police have confirmed ongoing investigations, questions
have been raised about the deliberate concealment of both the suspect's and
victim’s identities.
Reports indicate that even the business premises where the
body was found are being kept out of official narratives, prompting fears that
the case is being handled selectively.
Critics argue that this level of secrecy is unusual, given
the brutality of the murder and the public interest it has generated.
The suspect’s father, who has since recorded a statement,
acknowledged his son’s troubled past but distanced himself from the crime.
His willingness to cooperate with authorities has done little
to quell suspicions, as some believe his influence may be affecting how the
case is being reported.
Residents of Ngurubani, angered by what they see as attempts
to suppress the truth, have demanded full disclosure from investigators.
Many see the incident as part of a disturbing pattern of
femicide cases in the country, where perpetrators are either shielded or
receive lenient treatment due to their connections.
With the suspect still at large, calls for his immediate
arrest and an impartial investigation continue to grow.
The public remains skeptical about whether justice will be
served, as authorities navigate a case that appears to have more at stake than
just a search for the killer.
