The moment Mumias East MP, PETER SALYSA, was cornered by RAILA ODINGA’s goons at Nyayo Stadium and beaten up, forcing him to flee (VIDEOs)







Sunday, March 23, 2025 - Mumias East Member of Parliament, Peter Salaysa, was accosted by goons allied to ODM leader, Raila Odinga, at Nyayo Stadium during the hyped football match between Harambee Stars and Gabon.

The rowdy goons were baying for Salaysa’s blood while accusing him of disrespecting Raila Odinga.

The ruthless goons, believed to have been hired, threw all manner of objects at the first-time MP as his security team whisked him to safety and led him out of the stadium.

Salaysa has been a strong critic of Raila Odinga, whom he describes as a political conman.

Watch videos of the dramatic incident.

The moment Mumias East MP, PETER SALYSA, was cornered by RAILA ODINGA’s goons at Nyayo Stadium and beaten up, forcing him to flee pic.twitter.com/oSzwYlv9QM — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 23, 2025

