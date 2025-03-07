Saboti MP, AMISI, slams RAILA ODINGA’s critics as he defends BABA’s deal with RUTO







Friday, March 7, 2025 - Saboti MP, Caleb Amisi, has defended former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, calling on critics to stop blaming him for Kenya’s political and economic challenges.

In a strongly worded statement on X on Friday, March 7th, Amisi dismissed those questioning Raila’s political decisions, insisting that the opposition leader had fulfilled his role and deserved to step back from active politics.

Amisi argued that it is now the younger generation’s responsibility to take up leadership and shape the country’s future instead of relying on Raila.

He also criticized politically disengaged youth, accusing them of complaining without taking meaningful action.

His remarks come in the wake of Raila’s coalition agreement with President William Ruto, which will see ODM and UDA collaborate ahead of the 2027 elections.

The deal has sparked mixed reactions, with some hailing it as a step toward national unity while others see it as a betrayal of opposition ideals.

Read his post below.

“I don't blame #RailaOdinga at all.

“I blame those who have consistently refused to vote for him five times he has presented himself on the ballot.

“He is a human being, not an angel. Let's leave Baba to rest and let youths go to the street and continue the fight for a better Kenya.

“It is obnoxious to continue blaming him, it only shows how weak you are and how dependent you are on him.

“Leave his name out and go out there and fight for a Kenya you want.

“Every generation has fought and done what needed to be done.

“There were young leaders who fought for independence and they won, there those who fought for multipartism and we achieved ,others who fought for new constitution and we have it , so don't expect the same people to fight for the 21st century economic emancipation, they are not sempiternal and nobody was born to fight for all generations while you flatten around in night clubs.

“He can not have fought for your grandparents while they were busy manufacturing you and continue fighting for your grandchildren who are busy manufacturing your great grandchildren.

“Wake up and fight for your country and leave Raila to rest.

“He did his part, and if you think he did not do enough, forgiveness is an option, but a bad government is not an option.

“Kenya needs a Renaissance!

