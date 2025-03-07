Saboti MP, AMISI, slams RAILA ODINGA’s critics as he defends BABA’s deal with RUTO

Friday, March 7, 2025 - Saboti MP, Caleb Amisi, has defended former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, calling on critics to stop blaming him for Kenya’s political and economic challenges.
In a strongly worded statement on X on Friday, March 7th,
Amisi dismissed those questioning Raila’s political decisions, insisting that
the opposition leader had fulfilled his role and deserved to step back from
active politics.
Amisi argued that it is now the younger generation’s
responsibility to take up leadership and shape the country’s future instead of
relying on Raila.
He also criticized politically disengaged youth, accusing
them of complaining without taking meaningful action.
His remarks come in the wake of Raila’s coalition agreement
with President William Ruto, which will see ODM and UDA collaborate ahead of
the 2027 elections.
The deal has sparked mixed reactions, with some hailing it
as a step toward national unity while others see it as a betrayal of opposition
ideals.
Read his post below.
“I don't blame #RailaOdinga at all.
“I blame those who have
consistently refused to vote for him five times he has presented himself on the
ballot.
“He is a human being, not an
angel. Let's leave Baba to rest and let youths go to the street and continue
the fight for a better Kenya.
“It is obnoxious to continue
blaming him, it only shows how weak you are and how dependent you are on him.
“Leave his name out and go out
there and fight for a Kenya you want.
“Every generation has fought and
done what needed to be done.
“There were young leaders who
fought for independence and they won, there those who fought for multipartism
and we achieved ,others who fought for new constitution and we have it , so
don't expect the same people to fight for the 21st century economic emancipation,
they are not sempiternal and nobody was born to fight for all generations while
you flatten around in night clubs.
“He can not have fought for your
grandparents while they were busy manufacturing you and continue fighting for
your grandchildren who are busy manufacturing your great grandchildren.
“Wake up and fight for your
country and leave Raila to rest.
“He did his part, and if you
think he did not do enough, forgiveness is an option, but a bad government is
not an option.
“Kenya needs a Renaissance!
The Kenyan DAILY POST
