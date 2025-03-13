REVEALED! See the millions NDINDI NYORO will lose after his ouster from the powerful Budget and Appropriations Committee







Thursday, March 13, 2025 - Kiharu MP, Ndindi Nyoro, has suffered a major political and financial blow following his removal as the chair of the influential Budget and Appropriations Committee (BAC).

His ouster strips him of crucial perks, influence, and privileges associated with one of the most powerful positions in the National Assembly.

As BAC chair, Nyoro earned Ksh 15,000 per sitting, capped at Ksh 240,000 per month, translating to an annual maximum of Ksh 2.88 million.

While he still receives his MP salary, this additional income stream is now gone.

Beyond direct allowances, the position offered significant financial leverage.

The BAC plays a crucial role in national budget formulation, giving its chair substantial influence over budget allocations, expenditure oversight, and financial negotiations.

Nyoro’s removal effectively cuts him off from these high-level fiscal discussions, diminishing his power to direct resources to strategic areas.

The BAC is one of Parliament’s most influential committees, responsible for scrutinizing and approving Government expenditure.

As its chair, Nyoro held significant sway over public fund allocations, engaged directly with policymakers, and had privileged access to top Government officials, including Cabinet Secretaries and technocrats.

Nyoro has been replaced by Alego Usonga MP, Sam Atandi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST