More details of the LUO GOONS who were arrested for robbing motorists along Thika Road during RUTO’s tour of Mathare - OGINGA was found with a knife and a stolen phone worth Ksh 28,000







Thursday, March 13, 2025 - Police have launched a crackdown on criminal gangs following a surge in violent robberies targeting pedestrians and motorists.

In an operation conducted on Tuesday, officers arrested John Junior Oginga, who was found armed with a knife after allegedly robbing a victim of an Oppo A77S mobile phone worth Ksh 28,000.

He was taken into custody at Pangani Police Station.

Seven other suspects Jared Nyanza, Darlin Lande, Daniel Okombe, Mike Robert, Elvis Otieno, Reagan Omondi and Mathenge Gachiri were arrested in Mathare Area 4 for allegedly robbing members of the public of their mobile phones and other valuables during President William Ruto’s tour of Mathare.

Police also recovered seven brand-new shirts believed to be stolen property.

The suspects have since been processed and arraigned in court, while law enforcement agencies continue to track down other gang members.

The Kenyan DAILY POST