Reactions as President RUTO promises to transform Nairobi’s Eastlands to look like London and New York! (VIDEO)







Saturday, March 15, 2025 - President William Ruto has once again set social media abuzz after making yet another ambitious promise - this time, vowing to transform Nairobi’s Eastlands skyline into a replica of New York and London.

Ruto, who has earned the nickname “Kaongo” (meaning liar) due to his long list of unfulfilled pledges, made the bold declaration during his week-long Nairobi tour to cement his political pact with ODM leader, Raila Odinga.

However, Kenyans aren’t buying it.

Social media is flooded with sarcastic memes and witty reactions, as many mock the President’s habit of making extravagant promises unprovoked.

Future generations will be wondering how their parents condoned this nonsense😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/DIiMqOrJx1 — Ohta Ryota 🇸🇬 (@Ohta_Ryota) March 14, 2025

