PHOTOs of the beautiful LADY executed in Bangladesh for drug trafficking as NDUTA awaits her fate in Vietnam







Friday, March 21, 2025 - A Botswana woman, Lesedi Molapisi, who was arrested for smuggling illicit drugs in Bangladesh, has reportedly been executed.

Molapisi, who used to brag about ‘catching flights’ on social media, was apprehended at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka after being found with 3kg of heroin.

She was sentenced to death in May 2024, but her execution was delayed due to political unrest in Bangladesh.

Reports indicate that she was executed on Friday, March 21, 2025, at 10:30 AM (GMT+6) in Bangladesh.

Her case comes amid ongoing concerns over drug trafficking, echoing the plight of Margaret Nduta, a Kenyan woman arrested in Vietnam.

Nduta was detained in July 2023 at Ho Chi Minh City airport while transiting to Laos, with authorities discovering over 2kg of cocaine in her luggage.

The 37-year-old Murang’a native was scheduled for execution on Monday, March 17th, 2025, at 8:30 PM.

However, her sentence has been temporarily put on hold as diplomatic negotiations between Kenya and Vietnam continue.

