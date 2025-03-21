PHOTO!! A beautiful University LADY dies after her drink was reportedly spiked by an unknown individual at a popular entertainment joint



Friday, March 21, 2025 - A female reveler reportedly lost her life after her drink was spiked by an unknown individual at an entertainment joint.

The deceased lady, identified as Martha, was a student at International Business Science and Technology University (ISBAT), one of the top universities in Uganda.

She had gone to Mezo Noir club, a popular entertainment joint in Kampala, when she met her death.

The joint has been temporarily closed as police conduct investigations.



The Kenyan DAILY POST

Go and Subscribe to our YouTube Channel and get the best videos around the country, go HERE>>> 


Tags

Post a Comment

0 Comments