PHOTO!! A beautiful University LADY dies after her drink was reportedly spiked by an unknown individual at a popular entertainment joint

Friday, March 21, 2025 - A female reveler reportedly lost her life after her drink was spiked by an unknown individual at an entertainment joint.
The deceased lady, identified as Martha, was a student at
International Business Science and Technology University (ISBAT), one of the
top universities in Uganda.
She had gone to Mezo Noir club, a popular entertainment
joint in Kampala, when she met her death.
The joint has been temporarily closed as police conduct investigations.
0 Comments