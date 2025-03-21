PHOTO!! A beautiful University LADY dies after her drink was reportedly spiked by an unknown individual at a popular entertainment joint







Friday, March 21, 2025 - A female reveler reportedly lost her life after her drink was spiked by an unknown individual at an entertainment joint.

The deceased lady, identified as Martha, was a student at International Business Science and Technology University (ISBAT), one of the top universities in Uganda.

She had gone to Mezo Noir club, a popular entertainment joint in Kampala, when she met her death.

The joint has been temporarily closed as police conduct investigations.

The Kenyan DAILY POST