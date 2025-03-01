Nairobi County Public Health fumigators clean Stima Plaza where garbage and raw sewage was dumped by rogue county staff- 2 senior officers have been suspended (PHOTOs)







Saturday, March 1, 2025 - A team of Nairobi County Public Health fumigators and Green army cleaners were spotted conducting a thorough cleaning at the Stima Plaza.

Two senior officers have reportedly been suspended as internal investigations continue to identify those involved in the illegal dumping, with claims of sabotage emerging.

Nairobi County Public Health Chief Officer, Tom Nyakaba, who oversaw the exercise, confirmed that crucial services like water and sewer lines at Stima Plaza had been fully reconnected.

“It is our duty to ensure that people live and work in a clean environment. Today, we are here at Stima Plaza to assure occupants that their surroundings are safe and hygienic,” Nyakaba stated.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST