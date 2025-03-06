KAIRO resurfaces and attacks his former boss CLEMENT KINUTHIA - Claims he defrauded a group of doctors in Nyeri of Ksh 10 million







Thursday, March 6, 2025 - Disgraced city car dealer, Khalif Kairo, has resurfaced after his former boss, Clement Kinuthia, had an explosive interview on Iko Nini podcast, where he exposed him for wrecking his marriage and bringing down his multi-million business empire.

Kairo took to his X account in the middle of the night and made a series of tweets attacking Clement and later deleted them.

He claimed that Clement is a serial fraudster with active cases in court.

He reportedly conned a group of doctors in Nyeri of Ksh 10 million and also allegedly defrauded the CEO of Divine Collections of over Ksh 5 million.

Reacting to Clement’s claims that he wrecked his marriage, Kairo admitted that he informed Clement’s wife of cheating behaviours because at the time, he was having an affair with his girlfriend.

See Kairo’s tweets which he later deleted.

