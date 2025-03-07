I will do whatever it takes to ensure RAILA is respected - RUTO declares after signing power-sharing deal with BABA

Friday, March 7, 2025 - President William Ruto has vowed to ensure former Prime Minister Raila Odinga receives the respect he deserves both locally and internationally.
Speaking at the signing of the UDA-ODM framework agreement
at KICC on Friday, Ruto emphasized Raila’s decades-long contributions to
Kenya’s political landscape.
He urged all leaders to acknowledge Raila Odinga’s role in
shaping the country’s governance.
"Several months after the elections, I told him he has
been my party leader, and I want him to be treated with respect.”
“I will do whatever it takes to ensure he gets the
recognition he deserves," Ruto stated.
The signing of the agreement marked a significant political
shift, with Ruto insisting that the partnership was driven by national interest
rather than political expediency.
"This arrangement is not about sharing positions or
winning elections. It’s about the interests of Kenyans. We must unite as a
country," he said.
The President also lauded Raila’s bid for the African Union
Commission chairmanship, hailing him as a pan-Africanist whose leadership would
benefit the continent.
"I congratulate Raila for his courage. Kenyans yearn
for meaningful change, and this is a step in the right direction," Ruto
noted.
