I will do whatever it takes to ensure RAILA is respected - RUTO declares after signing power-sharing deal with BABA







Friday, March 7, 2025 - President William Ruto has vowed to ensure former Prime Minister Raila Odinga receives the respect he deserves both locally and internationally.

Speaking at the signing of the UDA-ODM framework agreement at KICC on Friday, Ruto emphasized Raila’s decades-long contributions to Kenya’s political landscape.

He urged all leaders to acknowledge Raila Odinga’s role in shaping the country’s governance.

"Several months after the elections, I told him he has been my party leader, and I want him to be treated with respect.”

“I will do whatever it takes to ensure he gets the recognition he deserves," Ruto stated.

The signing of the agreement marked a significant political shift, with Ruto insisting that the partnership was driven by national interest rather than political expediency.

"This arrangement is not about sharing positions or winning elections. It’s about the interests of Kenyans. We must unite as a country," he said.

The President also lauded Raila’s bid for the African Union Commission chairmanship, hailing him as a pan-Africanist whose leadership would benefit the continent.

"I congratulate Raila for his courage. Kenyans yearn for meaningful change, and this is a step in the right direction," Ruto noted.

