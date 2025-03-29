A police officer captured on camera forcing himself into a Mercedes Benz along Thika Road and harassing the motorist (VIDEO)







Saturday, March 29, 2025 - A rogue traffic police officer forced himself into a motorist’s vehicle along Thika Road and started harassing him, leading to an altercation.

In the video, the officer, who is based in Kimbo, is seen roughing up the motorist and trying to handcuff him.

He resisted arrest, leading to a violent altercation.

Members of the public gathered around to witness the dramatic incident that almost caused a traffic snarl up along the busy highway.

“Record this, man. He wants to kill us,” a lady in the passenger’s seat was heard saying as a confrontation between the officer and the motorist ensued.

Watch the video.

A police officer captured on camera forcing himself into a Mercedes Benz along Thika Road and harassing the motorist pic.twitter.com/JEFdSSk9Nq — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 29, 2025

