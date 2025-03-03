Ex-Kiambu Governor FERDINAND WAITITU to continue serving 12-year sentence at Industrial Area Prison after High Court denied him bail - DETAILS







Monday, March 3, 2025 - Former Kiambu Governor, Ferdinand Waititu Babayao, will remain behind bars at Industrial Area Prison after the High Court denied his bail request pending appeal.

The court ruled that Waititu failed to present sufficient grounds to justify his release.

Waititu, who is serving a 12-year sentence for corruption-related offenses, had sought bail citing health concerns.

However, in its ruling on Monday, the court stated that prison facilities are adequately equipped with medical services, and in severe cases, convicts are referred to referral hospitals.

The court further emphasized that the right to bail is not automatic, and an applicant must demonstrate that their appeal is arguable with a high chance of success.

Waititu’s argument that the appeal process would be lengthy was also dismissed, as the court assured that its diary will ensure the appeal is determined within two months.

Instead of granting bail, the court directed that the main appeal be heard on a priority basis.

Waititu is appealing last week’s ruling by the Magistrates' Court, which sentenced him to 12 years in prison or a Ksh.52.5 million fine over a Ksh.588 million graft case.

Lady Justice Lucy Njuguna has set March 18th, 2025, as the next mention date for further directions.

Waititu has been in prison for three weeks since his conviction.

The Kenyan DAILY POST