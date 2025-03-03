Ex-Kiambu Governor FERDINAND WAITITU to continue serving 12-year sentence at Industrial Area Prison after High Court denied him bail - DETAILS

Monday, March 3, 2025
- Former Kiambu Governor, Ferdinand Waititu Babayao, will remain
behind bars at Industrial Area Prison after the High
Court denied his bail request pending appeal.
The court ruled that Waititu failed to present sufficient
grounds to justify his release.
Waititu, who is serving a 12-year sentence for corruption-related
offenses, had sought bail citing health concerns.
However, in its ruling on Monday, the court stated that
prison facilities are adequately equipped with medical services, and in severe
cases, convicts are referred to referral hospitals.
The court further emphasized that the
right to bail is not automatic, and an applicant must
demonstrate that their appeal is arguable with a high chance of success.
Waititu’s argument that the appeal process would be lengthy
was also dismissed, as the court assured that its diary will ensure the appeal
is determined within two months.
Instead of granting bail, the court directed that the main
appeal be heard on a priority basis.
Waititu is appealing last week’s ruling by the Magistrates'
Court, which sentenced him to 12 years in prison or a Ksh.52.5 million fine
over a Ksh.588
million graft case.
Lady Justice Lucy Njuguna has set March 18th, 2025,
as the next mention date for further directions.
Waititu has been in prison for three weeks since his
conviction.
