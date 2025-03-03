DCI summons GEOFFREY MOSIRIA over illegal dumping of waste at Stima Plaza after faking sickness - SAKAJA used him and later abandoned him

Monday, March 3, 2025 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has summoned Nairobi Chief Officer for Environment Geoffrey Mosiria for interrogation over the illegal dumping of waste at Kenya Power offices in Nairobi.
DCI Director Amin Mohammed, appearing before the National
Assembly Departmental Committee on Administration and Internal Security, stated
that Mosiria, alongside other senior officials such as John Malawi (Director of
Environment), Tiras Njoroge, Charles Kerich, Maurine Njeri, and Nahashon
Muguna, has been invited to record statements regarding the incident.
County officials, including William Kangongo (Head of
Enforcement) Eva Wariuki (Chief Officer of Security and Compliance), James
Sankale (Head of Debt Collection Unit), John Antoiti (Revenue Collection
Director), Steve Ogesa (Director of Parking), and Fredrick Omolo (Starehe Rural
Enforcement), have also been summoned.
The investigation, which has already led to the arrest of
three County employees Augustine Otieno Osore (driver), Moses Gitari, and Alice
Okari (machine operator) seeks to establish responsibility for charges such as
sabotage, robbery with violence, illegal dumping and traffic obstruction.
Mosiria had reportedly faked sickness after he found out that
detectives were hunting him down.
Governor Sakaja reportedly used Mosiria to dump the illegal
waste at Stima Plaza following a stand-off with KPLC over unpaid power bills
and later abandoned him when the issue got out of hand.
0 Comments