DCI summons GEOFFREY MOSIRIA over illegal dumping of waste at Stima Plaza after faking sickness - SAKAJA used him and later abandoned him







Monday, March 3, 2025 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has summoned Nairobi Chief Officer for Environment Geoffrey Mosiria for interrogation over the illegal dumping of waste at Kenya Power offices in Nairobi.

DCI Director Amin Mohammed, appearing before the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Administration and Internal Security, stated that Mosiria, alongside other senior officials such as John Malawi (Director of Environment), Tiras Njoroge, Charles Kerich, Maurine Njeri, and Nahashon Muguna, has been invited to record statements regarding the incident.

County officials, including William Kangongo (Head of Enforcement) Eva Wariuki (Chief Officer of Security and Compliance), James Sankale (Head of Debt Collection Unit), John Antoiti (Revenue Collection Director), Steve Ogesa (Director of Parking), and Fredrick Omolo (Starehe Rural Enforcement), have also been summoned.

The investigation, which has already led to the arrest of three County employees Augustine Otieno Osore (driver), Moses Gitari, and Alice Okari (machine operator) seeks to establish responsibility for charges such as sabotage, robbery with violence, illegal dumping and traffic obstruction.

Mosiria had reportedly faked sickness after he found out that detectives were hunting him down.

Governor Sakaja reportedly used Mosiria to dump the illegal waste at Stima Plaza following a stand-off with KPLC over unpaid power bills and later abandoned him when the issue got out of hand.